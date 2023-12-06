Barcelona Real Betis

Fabrizio Romano confirms AC Milan set to sign Real Betis star, Barcelona in line to receive €800k

The Juan Miranda transfer saga looks to be coming to an end. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with leaving Real Betis, where his contract expires at the end of this season. Now, this looks set to be a reality.

AC Milan have been chasing Miranda’s signature for some time now, and they now have it, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that an agreement between both parties has been reached, which paves the way for the defender to join the Italian giants next summer. However, Milan want Miranda to join in January, and they are prepared to offer €2m in order to get a deal done.

If Real Betis decide to accept this offer, it would allow them to cash in on Miranda to avoid losing him for free. However, they wouldn’t receive the full €2m, as Barcelona have a 50% sell-on clause, meaning that they would receive €800k, which will be very welcome considering their ongoing financial problems.

