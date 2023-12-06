English FA submitted evidence to FIFA over ex-Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales’ behaviour with two English players

Ex-RFEF President Luis Rubiales is currently suspended from football for the next three years by both FIFA and the RFEF, while there is a court case ongoing against Rubiales in Spain. However it has emerged that the English FA submitted evidence to FIFA in a report on his behaviour with two of their players, Lucy Bronze and Laura Coombs.

According to the report, exposed by Relevo, the FA asked to be able to share their experiences of Rubiales’ behaviour before the Jenni Hermoso kiss that sparked the entire scandal. FA President Debbie Hewitt recalled ‘strange behaviour’ from Rubiales during the trophy ceremony.

It can be seen that Rubiales puts his hand on Coombs’ cheek and strokes it, before forcefully grabbing Lucy Bronze and kissing her on the cheek. Hewitt also testified that Rubiales’ kiss of Hermoso did not seem consensual.

“I didn’t enjoy that. I was a little shocked by what I had seen. The aggression and force seemed inappropriate and out of place.”

Rubiales did defend his behaviour, with the following arguments.

“He hugged several players. Applying the same logic to her, forceful and non-consensual physical contact could be interpreted.” He justified his behaviour with Coombs by the fact that she had taken a knock during the match, and he was ‘consoling’ her. Meanwhile Rubiales siad he had a relation with Bronze.

“Not only does she play in Spain, but she was also champion of the Spanish Super Cup a few months ago, at the celebration of which Rubiales was present. This behaviour was not reported when Rubiales hugged Mr. Luka Modric in the men’s Supercup final, precisely for the same reasons as when he hugged Bronze.”

Nevertheless, both FIFA and the Ministry for Sport ignored Rubiales’ defence, suspending him from action for three years.