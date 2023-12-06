Diego Simeone planning significant changes to Atletico Madrid side in wake of Barcelona defeat

Following their 1-0 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, Atletico Madrid have fallen eight points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, albeit they have played a game less than their bitter rivals. Still, if they are to challenge for the title, Los Rojiblancos need to starting picking up points in order to eat into this advantage.

Atleti will look to get back to winning ways as they take on struggling Almeria this coming weekend, and Marca say that head coach Diego Simeone is planning changes for that match, having been left unimpressed with the performance against Barcelona.

Simeone made three changes at half time in that match, taking off Nahuel Molina, Jose Maria Gimenez and Rodrigo Riqueleme. All three are expected to be benched against Almeria, with Marcos Llorente moving to right back and Stefan Savic and Samuel Lino coming into the side.

Finally, Antoine Griezmann is set to play in midfield for Atletico Madrid, with Angel Correa to partner Alvaro Morata in attack. Memphis Depay would be overlooked, despite an impressive cameo against his former side on Sunday.