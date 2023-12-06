Copa del Rey round-up: Almeria knocked out by fourth-tier side as seven La Liga sides progress

Eight more La Liga sides were in Copa del Rey second round action on Wednesday, those being Alaves, Almeria, Las Palmas, Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Sevilla. All teams would have been hoping for comfortable victories to ensure safe passage to the next round of the competition, but for some, it was not to be easy.

UD Barbastro 1-0 Almeria

The big shock of the night saw Almeria knocked out after a disappointing defeat to fourth-tier Barbastro. Franc Carbonell continued the struggling La Liga side’s dismal start to the season with a 28th-minute strike.

Villanovense 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis looked to be heading out of the competition after falling behind to Villanovense in the second, but their blushes were spared late on, as goals from Ez Abde and Borja Iglesias ensured passage to the third round for Los Verdiblancos.

Atletico Astorga 0-2 Sevilla

Sevilla eased into the third round with a commanding victory over Atletico Astorga, with goals coming from Sergio Ramos and Federico Gattoni. The result is sure to ease some of the pressure on head coach Diego Alonso.

Yeclano 0-2 Rayo Vallecano

It was the late show for Rayo Vallecano, who scored twice in the final minutes to see off Yeclano. Radamel Falcao scored in the 89th minute, before Raul de Tomas added a second in stoppage time to ensure victory.

CE Andratx 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad edged past Andratx in their second round tie, with Andre Silva’s strike, his first for the Basque side, proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Terrassa 0-1 Alaves

Alaves were another La Liga side that didn’t have it easy, but they did ensure their place in the third round with a narrow victory. The only goal of the game came in the 21st minute, and was scored by Xeber Alkain.

Valle de Egues 0-3 Mallorca

Mallorca were the La Liga side to have the biggest winning margin on Wednesday, as they put three past Valle de Egues. The goals came from Dani Rodriguez and Javi Llabres (x2).

Tudelano 1-2 Las Palmas (AET)

Las Palmas were taken to extra time by Tudelano, after Sory Kaba’s opener was cancelled out by Joel Rodriguez. The game had looked destined for penalties too, before Munir El Haddadi popped up with the winning goal in the 124th minute to ensure that Garcia Pimienta’s side progressed to the third round.