Carlo Ancelotti continues to rely on Real Madrid player despite club sale attempts

Real Madrid have looked increasingly solid in recent weeks, keeping four clean sheets in their last six matches, and some will say that it is no surprise that a fit Ferland Mendy has started five of those matches. The French defender’s chronic fitness issues mean this is the first time since last season that he has had a consistent run of games.

Carlo Ancelotti has trusted him ahead of Fran Garcia since Eduardo Camavinga went down with injury. Mendy has been his usual reliable self in defence, although not quite as effective with the ball. However it looks like he has the trust of Ancelotti again. Nevertheless, Relevo say that Real Madrid are still trying to sell Mendy, and will do so again in January. The only firm interest they have had thus far is from Saudi Arabia, but Mendy was not keen on a move.

Those fitness issues are a key part of the reason that they want to do so, in addition to their pursuit of Alphonso Davies. This year he has missed 7 games, while last year a series of different issues kept him sidelined for 23 games, nearly half of the season.

Mendy, when fit, has generally been fairly reliable. While Fran Garcia offers plenty more going forward, the development of Dani Carvajal as a more attacking option this season has allowed Ancelotti to use Mendy as a counter-balance. It remains to be seen if that will continue with Carvajal out for the next month, but losing Mendy in January could hurt their chances of silverware.