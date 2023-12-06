Barcelona Sporting Director Deco contacts breakout Brazilian winger for summer transfer

Barcelona are highly interested in Brazilian winger Savio Moreira, who has arguably been the breakout talent in La Liga this season for Girona. The 19-year-old has been in sensational form this season, and is a key reason that Girona find themselves joint-top of the table currently.

As per Sport, Sporting Director Deco has been in contact with Savio’s camp in order to sound him out for a summer transfer in 2024. Capable of playing on both wings, and proving difficult to stop for defenders, one of Barcelona’s priorities for next summer is a left winger, and Deco is reportedly a big fan of his.

Barcelona are carring out an extensive analysis of Savio, and he is one of the names near the top of their shortlist for next summer. He will also have the spotlight on him this Sunday, as Girona travel to Montjuic to face Barcelona, where he will be one of their biggest threats. Savio has fouir goals and four assists this season (5th in La Liga), while he is third for goal-creating actions and successful take-ons.

‘Savinho‘ has a contract with Troyes until 2027, but is on loan at Girona. However with both clubs belonging to the City Group, it seems they would be open to selling such a precocious young talent that could well make it to Manchester City level. Barcelona will not have the budget to change their mind with money either.

Barcelona’s interest in Savio has been reported before, but it may be no coincidence that this news has emerged before the two sides play each other. It may well be a method of distracting or putting pressure on Savio.