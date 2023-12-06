Barcelona in contact with 17-year-old Swedish midfielder as Inter and Manchester United compete

Barcelona have upped the ante in terms of their scouting across the globe over the past two years, and increasingly they are involved in battles for the brightest teenage talents, as opposed to the biggest stars. The latest is Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

Just 17 years of age, Bergvall has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe. Originally coming through at Brommapojkarna, Swedish giants pounced for Bergvall last summer, pauying €900k for huis signature at just 16. He has started over a third of their games in the Allsvenskan since, appearing in 29 games, scoring three times and giving an assist.

🚨 JUST IN: Barca have entered the race for Lucas Bergvall, a 17 year old Swedish talent. Direct contacts have taken place between Barca and the player's entourage. Inter and Manchester United are interested in the player too. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/L6CM7nJB2r — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 6, 2023

According to Relevo, Inter have made an official offer for Bergvall, but the race for his signature is considered far from over. Manchester United are also interested, while Barcelona have had direct contact with Bergvall and his agent. Reportedly, he is attracted by the prospect of playing for Barcelona, given he has an affection for the club beyond just the opportunity. Any advances Barcelona make will be from January onwards.

A midfielder with a certain physical prowess, he fits the Barcelona prototype in that he ‘barely misses a pass’. His vision and passing are the two attributes that have put him on the radar of Europe’s elite, although he has excellent feet too, allowing him to beat a defender even without blistering pace.

With a contract until 2025, Djurgardens may consider a sale in January or the summer, but they may also look to put him on a longer deal if they can persuade him to do so once he turns 18 in February. Barcelona recently recruited Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich at the combined age of just 34, for their Atletic side, which shows their increased desire to bring in foreign talent on the verge of making it into the top levels of the professional game.