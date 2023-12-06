Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo suffers facial fracture

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has suffered a fractured cheek bone, according to the latest coming out of Catalonia.

The Uruguayan defender completed the match against Atletico Madrid without any issues, but after a blow to the face during the game was ignored due to the adrenaline of the occasion. After the match, Araujo noticed pain in his face and the medical staff investigated. They have found a minor cheekbone fracture, as per Sport.

🚨 BREAKING: Araújo suffers a small fracture in his cheekbone. Despite the setback, the idea is that the Uruguayan can start this Sunday in the match against Girona. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/HAtKkmF88t — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 6, 2023

However it may not require him to miss any game time. Their information is that Araujo could well start anyway, with the pain only a minor problem, and his desire to play in a crucial clash against Girona this weekend coming first. The plan is for him to begin the match at Montjuic.

Araujo’s presence has been a guarantee of more commitment and solidity in defence for the Blaugrana. With Inigo Martinez out for the remainder of 2023, Araujo’s presence becomes much more of a necessity, particularly if Xavi Hernandez wants to continue using three central defenders, as he has in their last two games. Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen are the only two alternatives in the senior side.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images