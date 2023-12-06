Barcelona closing in Borussia Dortmund left-back but 17-year-old’s demands could impede move

Barcelona are closing in on the signature of promising left-back Almugera Kabar, but his demands could prove problematic for the Blaugrana.

After reports of talks with 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, BILD (via Sport) say that Sporting Director Deco has also been busy working on the signing of Kabar, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund. Part of the victorious Germany side at the under-17 World Cup alongside Noah Darvich, Barcelona’s interest was first reported in July of this year.

🚨 Barça are close to completing the signing of another jewel of German football: Almugera Kabar, a left-back of Borussia Dortmund's youth setup. He could leave for a small economic compensation. @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/eCo95rGYUD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 6, 2023

A physically gifted wide player, Kabar can play at left-back or left-wing, and talks are advanced with him, but his desire to make the leap to senior football could be an issue for Barcelona. Kabar wants guarantees that he would be training with the first team at least occasionally, and that he would do the first-team preseason tour next summer were he to sign. Borussia Dortmund are trying to convince him to stay by doing just that, and may even promote him in order to keep Kabar happy.

Barcelona already have Alejandro Balde, Joao Cancelo and Marcos Alonso competing for the left-back spot, and while Alonso is out of contract next summer, Barcelona had planned to use Alex Valle there. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Levante, and after some impressive performances, looks set for La Liga action next year.