Barcelona announce new badge to commemorate 125th anniversary, will be on next season’s kits

Barcelona will celebrate a significant milestone in 2024. The club was formed in 1899, meaning that they will celebrate their 125th anniversary next year, and plans are already in place to mark the occasion.

As announced on X (formerly known as Twitter), Barcelona will adorn a special badge for their 125th anniversary, which will be used by all teams for the 2024-25 season.

The new visual identity to commemorate 125th anniversary 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/0NE0wreNd4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 6, 2023

The badge featured an inner and outer part, both of which relate to the club. The inner part features the number 125, which represents the 125th anniversary, whereas the outer has the club name and its formation and current date.

Footy Headlines say that Nike, who are Barcelona’s kit supplier, will release a special collection to mark the occasion, and they have also shown what the new badge will look like on the Catalan club’s home kit for next season.

Barcelona are sure to have more things planned to mark their special date, and these will be announced in the coming weeks and months.