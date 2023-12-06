Atletico Madrid star doesn’t want to leave in January despite lack of playing time

When Javi Galan was signed by Atletico Madrid during the summer, many expected him to be an excellent addition to Diego Simeone’s squad. However, it has been a nightmare spell so far for the former Celta Vigo defender, who has rarely featured so far this season.

Galan has started just once for Atleti since joining, and that was against Celtic in the Champions League. He only lasted 45 minutes on that occasion, being replaced at half time following a disappointing performance.

Galan has made a total of seven appearances across all competitions for Atleti, six of them being as a substitute. Simeone has opted for Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme on the left flank, leaving Galan out of contention.

Despite this, Matteo Moretto has reported that Galan intends to stay at Atleti for at least the rest of this season. He wants to fight for a place in the starting line-up, although with Reinildo Mandava now back from a long-term injury, his chances of doing so have decreased even further.

🚨| Javi Galán’s intention is to at least finish the season with Atletico Madrid. He would like to end this season trying to give his best to fight for a spot at Atleti. But with the transfer market, anything can happen. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto via @rubenuria] pic.twitter.com/Ixm7OZjkQe — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 6, 2023

Galan has been linked with Real Betis in recent weeks, as a replacement for the AC Milan-bound Juan Miranda. Atletico Madrid may allow him to depart in January, although Galan’s first choice is to remain at Los Rojiblancos.

Image via Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images