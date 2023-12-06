Analysis: Is Carlo Ancelotti right to bench Andriy Lunin in favour of Kepa Arrizabalaga?

Real Madrid’s goalkeeping situation has been rather intriguing so far this season. Thibaut Courtois’ anterior cruciate ligament tear just before the start of the season left Los Blancos without their star stopper for an extended period of time, and they replaced him with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who arrived on loan from Chelsea.

Kepa replaced Andriy Lunin, who had started Real Madrid’s first two matches of the season. However, he picked up a muscle injury at the start of November, which caused the Ukrainian to deputise once again. Lunin has looked assure since returning to action, which has helped Los Blancos continue their excellent defensive record.

However, despite Lunin’s impressive performances, he will return to the bench this weekend when Real Madrid travel to face Real Betis. Kepa is back from injury, and Carlo Ancelotti announced recently that he would come back into the side, meaning that Lunin will be on the sidelines again.

This decision has confused many Real Madrid supporters for a number of reasons. Firstly, Lunin has looked very assured, perhaps even more so than Kepa – it must be said that Kepa hasn’t performed badly since arriving, but Lunin had performed even better in his limited appearances.

Secondly, Lunin is Real Madrid’s player (Kepa is only on loan from Chelsea) so it would make sense to play him more – although reports have suggested that Ancelotti wants Kepa to be signed on a permanent basis next summer, so he can act as a backup to Courtois when he returns from injury.

You can understand the reasoning. Kepa is older than Lunin, and has plenty of experience playing for Athletic Club and Chelsea over the years. He would be an ideal number two, provided that Real Madrid explore this avenue next summer.

Given this situation, Lunin’s future at Real Madrid has been under the microscope. His contract was believed to be ending next summer, which led many to believe that he would walk out as a free agent if he remained on the sidelines. However, his deal is now believed to run until 2025, which complicates things.

Lunin is unlikely to want to remain at Real Madrid next season, given that he would be behind Courtois (and possibly Kepa). He has shown himself more than capable of being a starting goalkeeper, and that’s what he wants to be. However, Los Blancos will probably want a fee in order to let him go, which could deter clubs from making a move.

It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out. Real Madrid will be delighted to have Courtois back, but his deputy for next season is still up for debate. One thing for sure is that Kepa will be under increased pressure over the next few weeks because of Lunin’s impressive run in his absence.