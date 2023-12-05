Valencia and Real Sociedad both keen on signing Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood – report

It’s safe to say that Mason Greenwood has been a controversial figure since arriving at Getafe, whom he joined from Manchester United during the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old had been exiled from the Premier League giants after being accused of rape, but returned to football after the charged against him were dropped after a key witness pulled out of proceedings.

Greenwood’s presence in La Liga has not been welcomed by many fans, although Getafe supporters have loved having the winger at their club, although he is very unlikely to remain there on a permanent basis due to financial reasons.

However, Man United are not expected to keep Greenwood on their books, so they may look to sell him next summer. Should that be the case, he could remain in La Liga, as Todofichajes have claimed that Valencia and Real Sociedad are both interested in signing him.

La Real are best placed to make a move for Greenwood as they have the financial muscle to agree terms with Man United. Equally, should Takefusa Kubo depart next summer, a replacement would be required, and that could be Greenwood.