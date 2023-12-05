Sevilla reveal plans for new Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium to be built in 2026

Sevilla have announced plans to renovate their iconic Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. During a turbulent shareholder meeting, it was one of the few positives for Sevilla, although major shareholder Jose Maria del Nido Benavente was clear that he did not agree with the project.

The work on the stadium would begin in 2026, as per Diario AS, and last two years, although it i s not yet clear where Sevilla would continue to play during the work. Should they need to move, no doubt they could reach an agreement to go to the unused Estadio de la Cartuja, which has been hosting Spain games and Copa del Rey finals.

Welcome to the New Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Welcome to our new stadium, the new home of the Sevillistas. 🏟️🔜 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 4, 2023

The capacity of the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is currently at just under 44,000, but the new ground would increase that by 11,000 to 55,000, and also add a roof to enclose the ground. Currently only part of the stadium is covered. The plan is for the current ground to retain the outer shell and their iconic mosaic wall. Internally, the ground would be demolished, and reconstructed – the club note it would improve in terms of accessibility and energy efficiency.

The cost of the stadium would be around €300m, which will be subject of debate amongst shareholders. Sevilla have lost money during the past three years, and totalled a loss of €85m. It would be a major expense, and given the uncertainty over the leadership and the direction of Sevilla, it might be a tough project to get over the line and through a vote.