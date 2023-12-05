Second suitor emerges for underused Atletico Madrid signing in January transfer window

Atletico Madrid are having a solid season so far, and have avoided being derailed by injuries thus far, despite the absences of Koke Resurreccion, Memphis Depay and Thomas Lemar at various points. However there are concerns that they may be robbed of some of their depth, with Caglar Soyuncu a January target for multiple clubs.

With Soyuncu playing a meagre role thus far, Fenerbahce were reportedly interested in taking him back to his native country on loan for the rest of the season. They are willing to pay half of his salary, which is worth around €2.5m. According to Diario AS, Soyuncu is also a target for another Turkish giant Besiktas now, who have been in contact with his agent in order to sound out a deal. The player himself is desperate to get minutes in before Euro 2024, and ensure his place in the line-up.

While Soyuncu has missed seven games through injury, the 27-year-old has seen just 74 minutes of action since leaving Leicester City, and is yet to start a match. Those minutes are divided across five appearances. It will be hard for Diego Simeone to keep Soyuncu in the squad and onside with promising him more game time, but the cushion of Soyuncu’s presence for what has been an injury-prone defence in the past could well be important too.