Second Italian suitor to complete alongside AC Milan for Real Betis star who is set to earn Barcelona €2m

Juan Miranda will almost certainly leave Real Betis during the winter transfer window. His Real Betis contract expires at the end of the season, and the Andalusians are prepared to cash in now so as to avoid losing him for free next summer.

For several weeks, AC Milan have been the favourites to sign Miranda. The Rossoneri have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old left-back, and are prepared to pay €4m to sign him in January. However, another interested club has now entered the race.

According to Calciomercato (via Football Italia), Napoli are also keen on signing Miranda in January, and they are preparing to make their own proposal to both the player and Betis, who won’t accept less than €4m for a sale now.

Napoli have problems at left-back, with their two first-choice options currently out injured. This could mean that they push harder for Miranda, although Milan are still expected to be favourites, given that they have been courting the one-time capped Spanish international for some time now.

Real Betis could use this situation to their advantage, while Barcelona will also be keeping a close eye on proceedings, as they have a 50% sell-on clause for Miranda. At this stage, they would earn €2m.

