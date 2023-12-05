Real Madrid transfer plan “on track” as defender raises his value ahead of departure next summer

Real Madrid bosses are clear about the long-term future of the left-back position in the first team squad: Alphonso Davies is the man they want there for many years to come. Talks are expected to take place with Bayern Munich next summer, and he could arrive then if he does not sign a contract extension with the German champions.

Davies would be the undisputed starter for Los Blancos if he were to join, with Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba as backups. This would leave Ferland Mendy out in the cold, although that has been the club’s plan all along.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid bosses are delighted with Mendy’s performances this season, as he appears to have returned to his best level. This should increase his demand ahead of next summer, when they intend to sell him so as to make way for Davies’ probable arrival.

Like Davies, Mendy’s contract expires in 2025, so Real Madrid are unlikely to make back the €48m they spent to sign him from Lyon back in 2019. Still, he has increased his value in recent months, meaning that he should cost more by the time next summer rolls around.