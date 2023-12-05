Las Palmas negotiating to bring former Real Madrid starlet in during winter window

Las Palmas have been short of goals this season, scoring just 13 (penultimate) in their 15 games. If it were not for their defence (joint-second), they could well be where many expected them to sit currently, in the relegation zone. They may well try to address that issue in the transfer market, with the addition of a former player in Jese Rodriguez.

The ex-Real Madrid man was most recently on the books at Curitiba in Brazil, where he played 90 minutes in six games and scored once. In fact Jese has only once scored double figures, with Las Palmas in Segunda, and as per Marca, Las Palmas are in talks with him over a new deal after he was released.

It would be his third spell at Pio Pio, having played 76 times, scored 16 goals and given 9 assists during his time there. Jese has become a journeyman, and at the age of 30, has played for 10 different clubs in seven countries, without really making it anywhere else. In spite of that, Las Palmas are desperate for goals, and Jese could give them a spark they have been lacking.