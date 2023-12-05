Joao Felix “banned” from returning to Atletico Madrid – “We don’t want to see him again”

Since the summer, Joao Felix has caused much ire at Atletico Madrid. Whilst still at the club, he declared his intention to join Barcelona, whom he did end up signing for on a season-long loan deal.

Furthermore, in the build-up to last weekend’s clash between Barcelona and Atleti, Felix angered the Rojiblanco faithful further after making declarations on the two clubs’ styles of play. In the end, the Portuguese would score the winning goal in the match, and he appeared to target Atleti further with his goal celebration.

Taking all of these points into account, Alberto Garcia, who is the spokesperson for the International Union of Supporters Clubs of Atletico Madrid, has released a statement aimed at Felix, where he spoke on behalf of the entity (via Sport).

“Now it turns out that he has been a Barcelona fan since he was a child and celebrates goals as if there was a title at stake. It was his second goal in La Liga, it’s not like he’s having a great season.

“It is ungrateful and disrespectful to a fan base that has been his and has treated him well. He has generated a hostile atmosphere for the Metropolitano and we do not want to see him again with the Atletico Madrid shirt on. He doesn’t deserve (the club) and he hasn’t understood this club or these fans.”

Si has querido ofender, no lo has hecho. No ofende quién quiere, sino quién puede.

Si era de despedida, que te vaya bonito. Te unirás a ése selecto grupito de traidores que forman Hugo Sánchez, Courtois y alguno más.

Y si es porque no das para más, pues bastante tienes ya. pic.twitter.com/5S3gtbfNfY — Unión Internacional de Peñas Atlético de Madrid (@unionatm) December 4, 2023

There’s certainly no love lost between Felix and the Atletico Madrid fanbase, and the reverse fixture between the two teams, set to take place at the Civitas Metropolitano on the 17th of March, certainly promises to be a spicy occasion.