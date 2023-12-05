Girona to have Barcelona star available for Catalan derby as fear clause was forgotten in loan deal

During the final stages of the summer transfer window, Eric Garcia left Barcelona to join Catalan rivals Girona on a season-long loan deal. The former Manchester City defender was out of favour under Xavi Hernandez following the arrival of Inigo Martinez, so the decision was made for him to go out on loan in order to play regular football.

Garcia was the second Barcelona player to join Girona on loan during the summer, after Pablo Torre. In the midfielder’s loan agreement, a fear clause was included, meaning that he is unable to play in this weekend’s Catalan derby.

However, Garcia does not have a fear clause, meaning he is free to play at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Relevo say that Barcelona forgot to include one in the loan agreement, due to the hasty nature of how the deal came about during the final days of the transfer window.

Xavi has been the driving force behind these fear clauses being added to loan deals, although Barcelona’s decision not to include one for Garcia could come back to bite them this weekend if the defender helps high-flying Girona avoid defeat in the Catalan derby.