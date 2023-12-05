Girona’s Michel Sanchez on incredible success – ‘The tactical part isn’t as important as the personal part’

Girona are being praised not only for sitting joint-top of La Liga after 15 games with Real Madrid, but also for playing some of the best football in the division. While they were entertaining last year, this season they have taken another step forward, and have caused problems for all of their opponents thus far. However Michel says that it is not tactical witchcraft that has the Catalan side there.

Speaking to Cadena SER on Monday night, Michel explained that while it was important that players knew their roles, it was more crucial that they were in a good place to carry out their work mentally.

“Ultimately this is a project that has been going for several years, I’ve had some of these players for three years now.”

“The personal part is more important than the tactical part. It is very important. Every morning the players tell one of our analysts how they slept, how they are in terms of their mood… We are interested in knowing how the player is doing before training. The work atmosphere in Girona is very good. It is key to know the personal side of the player.”

Michel went on to explain that he was keen to do all he could to give a player a chance at success. He used the example of Samu Saiz, who during their promotion season called him a clown. The Girona coach took Saiz off after just 35 minutes during a game with Malaga, but Saiz would remain a key part of the Girona side thereafter.

“I try to ensure that if the player loses it is because he wants to, not because I stop fighting for him. Samu Saiz called me a clown in the Second Division. I told him that he had a fine for insulting me, but that I was counting on him, that I wanted him to play. I am going to fight for a player until he shows me that he no longer wants to give me more.”

Earlier in the season, star midfielder Aleix Garcia had noted that Michel speaks less and less in training these days due to the fact that the players are all know their jobs now. This adds up on the pitch, with Els Blanquivermells rotating positions often, but it is to Michel and the Girona staff’s credit that all of those players feel comfortable enough and confident enough in their own ability to do so.