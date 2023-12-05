Girona dealt major blow in search of fairytale La Liga title as Manchester City loanee ruled out with hamstring injury

Girona have undoubtedly been the fairytale story of top-level European football this season. After 15 matchdays, the Catalans currently occupy second place in the La Liga table, and are level on points with leaders Real Madrid, whilst also being four points ahead of Barcelona, ahead of their meeting at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this weekend.

However, for that match-up, Girona will be without one of their key players. Yangel Herrera picked up a hamstring injury just minutes into Saturday’s victory over Valencia, and the club have now confirmed that he is set to miss the next six weeks of action as a result.

COMUNICAT MÈDIC | Yangel Herrera pateix una lesió miotendinosa al bíceps femoral de la cama dreta. Temps de baixa aproximat: sis setmanes.#GironaFC — Girona FC (@GironaFC) December 5, 2023

To make matters worse, Girona will also be without Herrera’s likely replacement, Pablo Torre, as he is ineligible to face his parent club. It means that head coach Michel Sanchez could have to rely upon a fringe player in one of their biggest games of the season so far.

This period without Herrera will really test Girona’s resolve. Their squad depth is nowhere near as good as the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, so if they can keep up their excellent form during these testing times, they stand in good stead to have a very successful season.