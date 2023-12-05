Former Manchester United keeper David De Gea emerges as option for Barcelona following injury news

On Tuesday, it was widely reported that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery in order to fix the back injury that has plagued him over the last few weeks. It leaves Inaki Pena as Barcelona’s only recognised senior goalkeeper for at least two weeks, which is a major concern for Xavi Hernandez.

Despite their financial woes, Barcelona could look to address the situation in the coming weeks. A goalkeeper could be signed, although their options are likely to be limited to current free agents.

This still allows David De Gea as an possible option, and MD say that he and Sergio Asenjo could be possible targets for Barcelona, should they decide to make their move for a new goalkeeper in the wake of the Ter Stegen news.

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Manchester United during the summer, and his wage demands could be drastically less than they once were due to his ongoing situation. Equally, Asenjo left Real Valladolid at the end of last season, and would be an even cheaper option.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do decide to go for another keeper. Despite their lack of options, it would be a surprise, mainly because of their financial woes.