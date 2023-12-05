Dani Alves’ alleged rape victim demands 12-year prison sentence for ex-Barcelona and Sevilla player

Dani Alves’ remains behind bars in a Barcelona prison, where he has been since January after being arrested and charged on suspicion of rape. The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender has been denied bail on three occasions, and is set to face trial over the matter in the early stages of next year (expected to be February).

In recent weeks, the Prosecutor’s Office – who are leading the case against Alves – asked for the Brazilian to receive a nine-year prison sentence. However, this is not enough for Alves’ alleged victim, who wants to see the 40-year-old face a 12-year sentence, as per Relevo. 12 years is the maximum sentence for a case of rape with penetration, which is what Alves has been charged with.

It remains to be seen how Alves’ situation plays out. His situation has gotten increasingly precarious in recent months, and with no chance of being released on bail before the trial begins, he is set to remain in jail for another two months at the very least.