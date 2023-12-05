Copa del Rey round-up: Two La Liga sides progress to third round after nervy victories

The second round of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey got underway on Tuesday evening, with four matches taking place across Spain. La Liga sides Valencia and Getafe travelled to face lower league opposition, while Espanyol hosted Real Valladolid in an all-Segunda clash and Real Oviedo took on Castellon.

Atzeneta UE 1-2 Getafe

Getafe progressed to the third round of the competition, but it was far from simple for Jose Bordalas’ side. Juanmi Latasa gave them the lead a few minutes into the second half, but a matter of moments later, Josep Segui would equalise for the home side.

However, Juanmi would spare Getafe’s blushes by scoring his second of the evening, a goal that proved to be the winner for the Madrid-based side.

Arosa SC 0-1 Valencia

Valencia also didn’t have everything their own way in their way in their match-up with Arosa, who progressed from the previous round of the Copa del Rey at the expense of Granada, who fielded an ineligible player. However, they would pick up the victory they required courtesy of an eight-minute strike from Roman Yaremchuk.

⚽️ ¡¡GOOOOOOL DE YAREMCHUK!! ¡¡SE ADELANTA EL VALENCIA!! Después de un par de rechaces, el delantero ucraniano manda el balón a la red. 🆚 @ArosaSCOficial | 0 -1 | @valenciacf | 8' ℹ️ Minuto a minuto: https://t.co/vv4nW83udX#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/TPtOxVy2g2 — RFEF (@rfef) December 5, 2023

Other results

In the other two matches, Espanyol defeated Real Valladolid 3-1, with goals for the Catalans coming from Jofre Carreras (x2) and Javi Puado. Real Oviedo were the big shock of the night, as they crashed out of the competition after losing 2-1 to third tier side CD Castellon.