Cadiz prevent Celta Vigo’s escape from the drop zone in controversial fashion

Celta Vigo 1-1 Cadiz

Celta Vigo missed a golden opportunity to get themselves out of the relegation zone on Monday night, but could not press home their advantage against Cadiz in the second half.

The game started off in spectacular fashion for the Yellow Submarine, with Ivan Alejo shaping a beautiful cross for Chris Ramos, whose glancing header found the top corner. That came after just 15 minutes, but 15 minutes later the game would pivot on a refereeing decision. Victor Chust was sent off for a perceived last-man challenge bringing down Iago Aspas. Not only was the contact light, but images clearly showed that teammate Fali was still incontention for the ball.

Cadiz withdrew deeper and deeper as they tried to quell the Celta Vigo attacks, and just before the hour-mark, Jorgen Strand Larsen slid in to add the finishing touch to a lovely move. Oscar Mingueza floated a pass over the defence into the path of opposing full-back Manu Sanchez, and his ball found the perfect corridor between defender and goalkeeper to the back post.

Celta upped the ante, but could not break through the Cadiz wall, with back-up goalkeeper David Gil earning himself the man of the match award for his saves. Nevertheless, Celta struggled to create clear chances, and only a Jonathan Bamba header in the closing stages was dangerous.

Cadiz travel home still three points clear of Celta on twelve points, while Celta left the match with tensions high following their failure to make the most of the opportunity. It does mean that both sides have extended their winless run to 11 games, which shows that both are going through major struggles.