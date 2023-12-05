Breakthrough La Liga star “very close” to joining Bayern Munich in €14m deal

Bryan Zaragoza’s future has been under the microscope over the last few weeks. It comes after his excellent start to the season with Granada, where he scored five and assisted two in his opening nine appearances in La Liga.

Since then, Zaragoza has blanked in his last five matches, but he still remains a hot prospect across Europe. Brentford and RB Leipzig have both been linked with him, although it appears that both have been beaten to the post by another German side – Bayern Munich.

El Chiringuito have reported that Zaragoza is “very close” to signing for the reigning Bundesliga champions, who are prepared to trigger his release clause, which is worth in the region of €14m. He would remain at Granada for the remainder of the current campaign, before signing a four-year deal upon arrival in Bavaria next summer.

🚨 BRYAN ZARAGOZA, MUY CERCA DEL BAYERN DE MÚNICH 🚨 👉 Firmaría por cuatro temporadas y el club pagaría los 15 millones de cláusula. 💣 EXCLUSIVA @marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/KXh5gjRjDx — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 5, 2023

Granada have been resigned to losing Zaragoza, although they had hoped to up his release clause before it was triggered. The small silver lining for them is that he would remain at the club until the end of the season, so that he can help them try to avoid relegation from La Liga.