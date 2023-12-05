Bayern Munich eyeing up move for second Barcelona star as solution for injury crisis

In recent weeks, reports have emerged of Bayern Munich taking an interest in signing Ronald Araujo. However, Barcelona have issued a stern hands-off approach, as they have no intention of allowing the Uruguayan international to leave the club.

Araujo isn’t the only Barcelona defender on Bayern’s radar, as Bild (via Sport) have reported that Clement Lenglet has emerged as a target for the German champions, who currently have big issues at centre-back. Kim Min-Jae and Matthijs de Ligt are both injured, which has left Dayot Upamecano as the club’s only fit senior central defender.

Barcelona are very keen to sell Lenglet, although they were unable to during the summer. As such, he was loaned to Aston Villa, where he has struggled for prominence (outside of appearing in the Europa Conference League).

In order for Bayern to sign Lenglet (it’s unclear at this stage whether they would want a loan or permanent deal), Aston Villa would have to allow his loan deal to be terminated early. It would be surprising if that were to happen, so Barcelona may need to wait until next summer to open talks with the Bundesliga giants.