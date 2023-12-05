Barcelona star unwilling to leave loan club until next summer despite lack of opportunities

The last 15 months have been rather frustrating for Pablo Torre. Since arriving at Barcelona from Racing Santander in the summer of 2022, he has struggled for regular playing time.

Torre failed to make an impact on the first team at Barcelona last season, so the decision was taken to loan him out to Girona for the current campaign. However, he has again struggled for minutes, and has yet to start a La Liga match for the Catalans.

However, with Yangel Herrera out injured for the next six weeks, an opportunity has presented itself for Torre. It is one that he intends to take, as Sport have reported that he wants to see out the rest of the season with Girona.

🚨 Pablo Torre wants to stay at Girona until the end of the season. The player has had a chat with Míchel and hopes to gain prominence in the coming weeks. @sanantheone pic.twitter.com/Bs61lU2oLe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 5, 2023

The news comes amid reports that Barcelona could recall Torre from his loan spell at Girona over a lack of playing time, but the player himself would have the final say. It appears that he wants to remain put, and the next few weeks will be crucial to see whether he can assert himself in La Liga.