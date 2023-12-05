Barcelona ‘out of the race’ for 18-year-old midfielder Sergio Busquets successor as PSG reach agreement

Barcelona have managed to patch over the cracks in their budget over recent seasons, finding solutions to their lack of a natural right-back, and bringing through wide forwards and central midfielders. Yet if there is one position with no obvious solution in sight, it is that of Sergio Busquets.

It may be that Frenkie de Jong or Ilkay Gundogan end up carrying out the role to perfection, but the reality is that neither naturally prefer to play as the deepest midfielder, at least not on their own, as is the classic interpretation of the role by Busquets or Pep Guardiola. It is a well-known fact that Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is Xavi Hernandez’s preferred option to replace Busquets, but his desire to join Barcelona is questionable, and his €60m price tag is out of the question.

Sporting Director Deco thought he may have found a long-term solution to the position in Corinthians sitter Gabriel Moscardo, with the 18-year-old breaking into the first team and leaving some impressive performances. His price tag is thought to be in the region of €25m, but competition from Chelsea was always likely to make matters more difficult.

Sport say that it is in fact Paris Saint-Germain that have the Blaugrana waving the white flag though. The French side have reportedly reached an agreement with Moscardo on salary, and it is only a matter of time before the deal is tied up. It looks as if his quest to find a successor to arguably the greatest to do it in his position, on a budget, goes on.