On Tuesday, it was widely reported that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is to undergo surgery to fix the back injury that has plagued him for the last few weeks. The German international has been Barcelona’s undisputed number one for many years now, but looks set to miss the next three months due to the issue.

It leaves Inaki Pena as the only recognised first team goalkeeper for Barcelona. The 24-year-old, who has played in the last three matches in Ter Stegen’s absence, has got better and better, and he is expected to hold the jersey until Ter Stegen’s return.

This is because MD say that Barcelona do not intend to sign another goalkeeper to replace Ter Stegen. Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea had been linked as a possible option, but club officials have full confidence in Pena to step up to the plate, as he did against Porto and Atletico Madrid.

Pena will be backed up by Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen over the coming months, as Barcelona prepare to be without Ter Stegen for an extended period. It could be a make-or-break period for the Catalans.