Barcelona are reportedly concerned by the fact that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is looking for alternative options to surgery in order to solve his consistent back pain. The German international left die Mannschaft early during the most recent international break, and has not returned since.

On Monday it emerged that either the Barcelona goalkeeper would rest for several weeks before returning, hoping that the pain would recede naturally, or undergo surgery, which would keep him out for around four to six weeks. Sport say that the club are worried that ter Stegen’s reluctance to get surgery could turn into a larger issue, as has happened in the past with Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti before him.

Ter Stegen it appears is consulting other experts on his injury, and is taking his time before making a decision. Meanwhile Cadena Cope claim that the surgery could well keep him out for two to three months, rather than a month and a half. Factoring into his decision is his place with the Germany team. With Manuel Neuer having recovered from his lengthy injury, and under a new boss in Julian Nagelsmann, ter Stegen has realistic shot at being number one for die Mannschaft at Euro 2024 at home.

Umtiti is the most clear example of when things have gone wrong, forcing his knee through the 2018 World Cup, which was succeeded by a nightmarish four years with injury. He did win the World Cup though, and getting in the way of ter Stegen’s desires is risky business too. At the very least, Inaki Pena has looked assured in goals, which gives them slightly less pressure on the decision.