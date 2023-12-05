Atletico Madrid readying proposal to sign Portuguese star wanted by Inter Milan and Juventus

Atletico Madrid effectively explored the free agent market last season, agreeing a deal to sign Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City. However, the Turkish defender has struggled to make an impact in the Spanish capital since arriving during the summer, and he has been linked with departing.

Atleti intend to utilise this approach again this season, and they have their eye on Lille’s Tiago Djalo, who is also a central defender. The 23-year-old, who is in the final stages of recovery for a serious injury, is expected to depart the French side when his contract expires next summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) have reported that Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on Djalo, but Atleti intend to up their efforts to sign the Portuguese. A transfer offer could be made in January, with a contract offer that would rival both Italian sides.

In this regard, Djalo would be the replacement for Soyuncu if he were to leave for Turkey. Atletico Madrid will be monitoring all situations in the build-up to the winter transfer window, where they could be set to make their move.