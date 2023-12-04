WATCH: Real Madrid starlet Nico Paz demands more first team minutes after firing sweet volley for Castilla

Real Madrid’s injury crisis this season has meant that a number of young players are getting opportunities that are rare and coveted at the Santiago Bernabeu. One of the most exciting is Nico Paz.

The 19-year-old offensive midfielder has played five times for the first team this year, although they accumulate to just 50 minutes in total. Against Napoli last week, he scored his first goal with an effort from range following some nice work to beat his defender. He also appeared for two minutes against Granada at the weekend, making it five matches in a row where he has gotten on the pitch. Against the Italian title-holders, Paz demonstrated that given meaningful game time, he can have an impact.

After his cameo appearance against Granada, Paz was back in action for Real Madrid Castilla the following day. He was instrumental in their 2-1 win over San Fernando, scoring the opener with an excellent volley, and then setting up Peter Gonzalez for the winner in the final ten minutes. Carlo Ancelotti will likely rely on the senior players if he can, but Paz is making the case that should he need to, Carletto can use Paz.