WATCH: Joao Felix spotted giving gesture of ‘affection’ to Atletico Madrid fans following Barcelona goal

One way or another, Joao Felix was bound to be one of the headlines on Sunday night, as he faced off against his parent club Atletico Madrid in Barcelona colours. Naturally, he scored.

The Portuguese was got into a number of heated arguments and strong collisions with his former teammates, including Jose Maria Gimenez, but ultimately came out smiling, as he grabbed the winner in the 28th minute. Diego Simeone’s face was a sight after Felix scored, and El Cholo refused to speak about him afterwards.

After scoring his goal, Felix was also spotted turning around and looking for the Atletico Madrid fans in the crowd, before blowing them a kiss as he walked back to the halfway line. Felix was not popular at the Metropolitano before the match, and may well be public enemy number one now.

Felix explained that his celebration was spontaneous after the match, and that he was relaxed, despite noting that he was always a topic in the media.