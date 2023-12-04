WATCH: Future Real Madrid forward goes viral for on-pitch dance during Palmeiras game

Real Madrid‘s incoming starlet Endrick Felipe will be well aware that nothing he does in public will pass without comment these days, having struggled with the media spotlight earlier in the Brazilian season. Yet as Palmeiras moved closer to the Serie A title, Endrick felt like dancing.
Palmeiras beat Fluminense 1-0 with a goal from Breno – Endrick was removed in the 71st minute. The 17-year-old thought he had an assist early on, when he set up Breno with blistering pace, but the goal was disallowed as he had used his end in the build-up.
However the main talking point was his ‘flossing’ dance, which went viral as he undertook a particular method of warming up just before kick-off. As Brazil’s latest big star to make the move to Europe, and indeed play for Real Madrid, Endrick is, if he isn’t already, on the verge of setting celebrity culture in Brazil. Flossing is likely back in fashion.
