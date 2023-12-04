WATCH: ‘Do you want a fight?’ – Atletico Madrid hardman challenges Joao Felix after Barcelona celebration

Atletico Madrid’s visit to Barcelona is usually a cantankerous affair as it is, but the clash had extra spice on Sunday night, with plenty of narrative to consider. Aside from Joao Felix scoring against his parent club, Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay were also returning to their former hunting ground. There was little love lost between Felix and his former teammates in particular though, with both Saul Niguez and Griezmann exchanging criticism with Felix before the game.

Once it kicked off, it kicked off on several occasions. Felix was not given an easy ride by Los Rojiblancos, as was exemplified by a back and forth between the Portuguese and Jose Maria Gimenez.

“Do you want to fight or what?” asked Gimenez after recriminating him on the ground.

🚨🗣️ Koke to Josema Giménez: “Did you see that? It's him [João Félix] trying to get you a second yellow card… stay calm.” [via @MovistarFutbol] pic.twitter.com/DdCnkA2PB4 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 3, 2023

‘You hit me, you hit me!’

‘Yes, you do want to fight?’

'Do you want to fight or what?' 'You hit me, you hit me!' 'Yes, you do want to fight?' No love lost for Jose Maria Gimenez and Joao Felix last night.#FCBarcelona #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/Z2JINyQKf8 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 4, 2023

While Felix will have felt the extra attention from his former teammates, he will have been able to rest easy after grabbing the winner. Fans can look forward to the fact the two will face off again at the Metropolitano, and chances are Felix is more likely to get a hot rather than a warm reception on his return to Atletico Madrid.