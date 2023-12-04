Marcelino Garcia Toral furious at VAR decision preventing stoppage time Villarreal winner – ‘illogical’

Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia was euphoric with delight in stoppage time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday night, as the Yellow Submarine grabbed a late winner to take all three points against Sevilla. Only to see that emotion turn to fury, as it was disallowed for a light foul on defender Kike Salas.

“It is a way to permanently condition the referee. He is next to it, he saw it on television and there was nothing. He scores a goal and why does the VAR come in there? To complicate a situation, where we have seen that it is not logical.”

🟡 Ben Brereton Diaz thought he'd scored a stoppage time winner and his first LALIGA goal… …but VAR ruled out the goal to leave Villarreal to settle for a draw with Sevilla ❌ pic.twitter.com/EWMzkdvZUf — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 3, 2023

Ben Brereton Diaz had thought he scored his first La Liga goal and the winner for Villarreal against Sevilla but it’s been disallowed for a foul. ❌🇨🇱pic.twitter.com/3Ame25sl55 — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) December 3, 2023

Marcelino told Cadena Cope that he was not against VAR, but that its current use was not helping anyone.

“It is an asset for football, but it must be used correctly. I believe that this season we are seeing mistakes, this is not the first, but there have been many more. If they took us coaches and professionals more into account, I believe that These types of errors would be avoided.”

“It seems that every time there is a call from the VAR, you have to agree with the VAR. And that’s not the case, you have to call what you saw and what you see. On the television camera we could see that that is not a foul.”

Marcelino has not been alone in his frustration. Jagoba Arrasate, Rafael Benitez, Xavi Hernandez, Carlo Ancelotti and Paco Lopez before his dismissal have all been vocal in their frustration with refereeing of late. Certainly the decision that went in favour of Sevilla was a marginal call, rather than clear and obvious.