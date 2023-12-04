Manchester City star Erling Haaland tells camp to ‘keep Real Madrid option open’

Real Madrid surprised many by heading into this season without a star striker following the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia, but with their eyes already on the summer of 2024, they could be in for arguably the best two in the world. One of which is Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappe is of course the name that has been most strongly linked with Real Madrid over the past two years, and with his deal up in 2024, Los Blancos are likely to offer him a contract. Relevo maintain that Mbappe remains the priority for Real Madrid next summer.

However they are also aware that Erling Haaland could be an option for them. The Manchester City star has made it known to his camp, and therefore his agency, that he still ‘dreams’ of playing for Real Madrid, and wants to ‘keep that option open’. Real Madrid reportedly have a release clause they could activate for the Norwegian star.

If Real Madrid were to miss out on Mbappe, then they would increase their efforts to sign him. It is also noted that while it is not impossible, it is unlikely for them to both arrive. Manchester City are set to offer him a new deal with a salary bump in order to ward off their interest, but that clause means the Madrid side will have plenty to consider in the coming months.

This also comes in the aftermath of reports that the Real Madrid board are not unanimous in their desire to bring Mbappe to the club, with some believing Haaland would be both a less disruptive presence, but also be a better fit with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. It remains to be seen how things will play out, but it does appear Mbappe’s decisions this summer will likely have consequences across the top of European football.