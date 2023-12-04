Jude Bellingham picks out three candidates for next 2024 Golden Boy including two English players

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will today collect the Golden Boy award after beating out stiff competition by landslide. His incredible start to the season no doubt cemented his place as one of the best in the world, let alone those of within a certain age range.

He credited Carlo Ancelotti with his remarkable start to his Real Madrid career, noting that the positional change instituted by the Italian was key. Bellingham also believes that Ancelotti has the chance to oversee another prodigious explosion from a youngster in the coming 12 months, when he was asked about a potential successor for the award.

“I will say three names. First of all, Arda Guler is a phenomenon, we see him training and we are delighted with him. Then my former teammate Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, from Borussia Dortmund. And lastly, my brother Jobe, a thoroughbred striker like our father.”

He also had a message for another friend from the Bundesliga.

“By the way, I send my best to my friend Jamal Musiala, who came second, and with whom I shared the dressing room of the English youth teams for about three years,” he told Tuttosport, as quoted by Diario AS.

Bellingham has altered the entire outlook of Real Madrid’s season so far, and without his goals, it is impossible to imagine they would hold a four and seven-point advantage over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid currently. Beyond just his goals, his general performance has been impressive too, and he is fast becoming the fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.