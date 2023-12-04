Celta Vigo looking to bring in midfielder and move out two players during January transfer window

Celta Vigo have not had the start to their centenary season under Rafael Benitez that they expected, and it means that they will look remedy matters in the January transfer market. Sporting Advisor Luis Campos is under pressure for his work so far, and with Celta in dire straits in La Liga, it could have a major impact on the direction of the club.

With Fran Beltran and Renato Tapia not shutting down opposition attacks in satisfactory manner, Os Celeste want a central midfielder to help protect the defence better. That will be the priority, and FdV say that they will look to sign a young central defender too, covering for the long-term injury to Joseph Aidoo.

Marca say this is less of a priority and may or may not happen. However they will try to loan out Miguel Rodriguez for the rest of the season, and move on goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin. The veteran Argentine has recovered from his anterior cruciate ligament issue, but Ivan Villar has taken over starting duties, and Vicente Guaita has arrived as a back-up.