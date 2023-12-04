Barcelona on high alert as key player might face surgery due to chronic issue

Barcelona were in a state of euphoria on Sunday night after they pulled out a crucial victory against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, but they may be brought down to earth very suddenly.

After losing Gavi to an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus problem that will keep him out of the rest of their season, a second key Blaugrana player could be facing surgery, which would undoubtedly keep him out for some time. As Marc-Andre ter Stegen‘s back problems continue to persist, MD claim that he may have to undergo surgery.

While they will try to avoid any such thing if possible, should his back pain continue, then there is a risk of it becoming a chronic issue for the German, meaning the only option would be surgery.

“Marc has discomfort in his back and we are going to see this week how things are, if we have anything announce we will do so. He has those discomforts that haven’t quite cleared up and we’re going to see,” Xavi said on Sunday night.

“Inaki is a great example. When you train that well, you have that performance. There are no secrets. He saved us again with two extraordinary stops. A beast!”

If there is a minor positive, then it is the fact that Inaki Pena has stepped up against both Porto and Atletico Madrid, not only looking assured, but also coming up with two major saves. Nevertheless, ter Stegen was Barcelona’s most decisive player last season, and with Sergi Roberto rarely starting, their de facto captain on the pitch – losing him would be a brutal blow for Xavi.