Barcelona join Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus in scouting mission for 18-year-old Swedish forward

The arms race for the top emerging talent between Europe’s top clubs has been taking place in Brazil for the most part of late, but increasingly eyes are being drawn to one of the brightest Scandinavian talents emerging. Just 18 years of age, Roony Bardghji has already started coming up with important goals for Copenhagen in Denmark, as Manchester United discovered recently.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are scouting Bardghji along with Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Juventus, as he continues to earn more and more game time in the Tippeligaen. Bardghji already has 69 senior appearances to his name, and that has brought 15 goals and an assist. This season he has begun making an impact, with 11 of those goals coming in 23 showings.

Bardghji had already garnered a reputation amongst youth scouts, but is starting to impact on the senior game now, and has all of the attributes to make him an interesting forward for European giants. Strong, quick, blessed with a good touch and an ability to finish emphatically, it’s no surprise he is attracting interest.

The next year could be crucial for his future. Bardghji’s contract is up in 2025, meaning that before next summer, Copenhagen will be keen to tie him down to a new deal, or perhaps sell him on. For Barcelona, as ever with younger players, it will be a case of promising Bardghji chances and a project as opposed to money, as has happened lately with the likes of Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich. With Europe’s eyes already on him, that will be even more difficult.