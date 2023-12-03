Xavi praises ‘difference maker’ Joao Felix in tight Atletico Madrid win

Xavi has backed Joao Felix to maintain his form after a match winning role in Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga victory over Atletico Madrid.

Felix’s first half goal was the key impact on the night in Catalonia as the hosts edged past their title rivals.

The build up to the game was dominated by talk of Felix’s relationship with Atletico as the Portuguese international came under fire from the Los Rojiblancos squad.

Felix’s decision to join Barcelona on a season long loan triggered criticism in Madrid despite the potential he could return to his parent club in 2024.

A winning goal was a fitting outcome in a game with so much limelight on Barcelona’s No.14 and Xavi hailed his forward at full time.

“I’ve seen him working hard, stealing many balls, and he links up well with Cancelo on the wing”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m happy for him, I see him happy and that makes a difference. I told him to be calm because these ‘extra motivations’ sometimes take their toll on you.

“I am delighted to have him on the team.”

Barcelona have already sealed their spot in the Champions League last 16 in 2024 and up next for Xavi is a home league derby clash against second place Girona.

