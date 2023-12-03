(WATCH) Joao Felix puts Barcelona 1-0 up against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have secured a 1-0 first half lead in their key La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

The hosts created the better chances in the opening stages but they were unable to show the killer touch needed in Catalonia.

Atletico Madrid were initially boosted by Barcelona’s lack of cutting edge on home soil with Diego Simeone’s visitors happy to dig in and try and create a chance on the counter attack.

However, despite Atletico’s smart tactics on the night, Barcelona found a breakthrough just before the half hour mark, via Atletico loanee Joao Felix.

Felix has been at the centre of the pre-game build up with the Portuguese international coming in for criticism from his parent club and disgruntled Atletico teammates.

The former Benfica star grabbed his opportunity to hit back at the snipes directed at him, as he won a 50-50 challenge with Nahuel Molina on the edge of the Atletico box, and dinked home the breakthrough goal.

WHO ELSE?! 😤 Loanee João Félix dinks one over Oblak to give Barcelona the lead against Atletico Madrid 😱 What must Diego Simeone be thinking? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gQx1Bg7EMZ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 3, 2023

Images via Getty Images