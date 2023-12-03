Vitor Roque to arrive at Barcelona in January with better numbers than Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes

Barcelona are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Vitor Roque, who is set to join the club during the winter. The Catalans agreed a deal worth €61m with Athletico Paranaense in the summer, but he could arrive right away for financial reasons. However, he will make his move to Catalonia in January instead.

Roque arrives at Barcelona having made a significant impact in Brazilian football. At the age of 18, he has already played 96 club matches, scoring 34 goals and providing 12 assists across those appearances. On top of that, he has already made his international debut with the Brazilian national team.

What will excite Barcelona fans even further is when Roque’s statistics are compared to the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid from clubs in Brazil and have gone on to become world class attackers.

Sport compared the trios’ stats, which found that Roque scored 20 more goals and provided eight more assists that Vinicius did during his time with the Flamengo first team, before he was snapped up by Real Madrid. Equally, Rodrygo scored 17 and assisted eight when he was with Santos, meaning that Roque beats him too in this regard.

It must be said that there’s no guarantee that Roque reaches the heights that Vinicius and Rodrygo have set during their time at Real Madrid so far. Still, there’s no doubt that he is a top talent, and Barcelona are desperate for him to arrive – and rightly so.