Valencia among two La Liga sides interested in signing former Real Madrid star Jese Rodriguez

Earlier this year, Jese Rodriguez joined his ninth club – Brazilian side Coritiba. However, he struggled to make an impact there, and has been let go from his contract, which was due to run until the end of 2023.

Jese was last in Spanish football back in 2022 when he played for Las Palmas, but he could soon be returning back home in the next few weeks. Estadio Deportivo say that Valencia and Almeria are both keen on the ex-Real Madrid forward.

Valencia are reportedly unwilling to spend any money during the winter transfer window, but there are short of wingers. Jese could be an ideal option for Ruben Baraja to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Jese would likely play as a winger at Valencia, whereas he would probably be used as a “9” at Almeria, should he go there. Luis Suarez and Ibrahima Kone are long-term absentees, and Jese could provide the spark that the Andalusians need to get out of the relegation zone.