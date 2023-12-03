Real Madrid will go on the offensive for Kylian Mbappe signing in 2024

We are entering crucial times in the future of Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old has yet to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and if he doesn’t by the end of the month, he is able to agree terms with any interested club.

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe, who they have been pursuing for the last few years. However, due to the debacle in 2022, the club expects the French international to make serious advancements towards signing with them.

Despite this, it won’t stop Real Madrid going with full force to sign Mbappe – Relevo say that club officials will go on the offensive to sign the world-class attacker, who would be a remarkable addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, especially considering he wouldn’t cost a penny in transfer fees.

The Mbappe saga will soon be coming to an end. Over the next few months, he will either agree to join Real Madrid, or his chances of a move to the 14-time European champions will fall through forever. It remains to be seen which options turns to reality.