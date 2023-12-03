Real Madrid supporters unhappy with Santiago Bernabeu renovations – report

The new Santiago Bernabeu is edging closer to being completed. Its official unveiling was set to be later this month, although delays are expected to push that back until 2024 – but still, the stadium looks magnificent.

While it may be aesthetically pleasing, concerns have been shown about some of the accessibility features of the new stadium, as Paco Gonzalez explained to COPE’s Tiempo de Juego (as per MD).

Gonzalez explained that he has friends who are Real Madrid season ticket holders, and they have expressed frustration at the new seats being incredibly narrow, which is uncomfortable, especially compared to stadiums like the Civitas Metropolitano that have very wide seats. Furthermore, new VIP boxes have caused some of the toilet facilities to be limited, which causes excess delays for supporters.

The unfortunate thing for these supporters is that these are unlikely to be changed by Real Madrid, although some are unable to be changed, such as the toilet situation.