Predicted XIs Barcelona-Atletico Madrid: Xavi Hernandez to name unchanged side, Two changes for Atleti

One of the biggest matches of the La Liga season is upon us, as Barcelona prepare to do battle with Atletico Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday afternoon – a match that could have a significant impact on the title race.

Barcelona and Atleti come into the match in fourth and third respectively, and a victory for either side would keep them on the heels of Real Madrid and Girona, who both won on Saturday.

For the match, Sport say that Barcelona will name the same side that came from behind to defeat Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday. That means that Andreas Christensen would again miss out, with Jules Kounde and Inigo Martinez preferred in central defence.

Raphinha would also retain his place ahead of Lamine Yamal, and there will be pressure on Robert Lewandowski to perform after a disappointing recent run of form from the Polish striker. Joao Felix is also set to start against his parent club.

Atleti are expected to make two changes from the side that defeated Feyenoord, also on Tuesday. Samuel Lino was rested for that match, and he will take his place at left wing-back, while the other alteration would see Saul Niguez replace Marcos Llorente as one of the outside central midfielders.

It promises to be a spectacular occasion in Montjuic, with both sides looking to get one over on each other. Can Barcelona re-take third place in La Liga with a win, or will it be Atletico Madrid that take the spoils?